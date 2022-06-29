Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
14
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 4:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:16 PM MST until WED 5:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 1:07 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:57 PM MST until WED 6:45 PM MST, Pima County
Dust Storm Warning
from WED 2:55 PM MST until WED 4:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from WED 1:40 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from WED 12:16 PM MST until WED 3:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:25 PM MDT until WED 5:30 PM MDT, Apache County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:30 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Dust Advisory
from WED 2:46 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Dust Advisory
from WED 2:12 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Dust Advisory
from WED 2:27 PM MST until WED 4:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Live Now

Monsoon weather ramps up in Arizona, flash flooding expected: Live radar, updates

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:12PM
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Monsoon weather is ramping up in Arizona, and some of that is expected to make its way to the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties through the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, south of Phoenix, a Dust Advisory has been issued in Pinal County around Interstate 8. A Dust Storm Warning was also issued for many parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area until 4:15 pm.

In northern Arizona, officials with the City of Flagstaff have issued a shelter in place order for residents in the Mt. Elden Estates area, as flash flooding is expected in the area.

"Shelter in place now. If you are outdoors, seek high ground now. Do not enter drainage," a brief Facebook post reads.

Dust storm in the Laveen area of Phoenix

Dust storm in the Laveen area of Phoenix

Live radar


 

Noon Weather Forecast - 6/29/22

We'll see chances for rain increase later this afternoon.

Live updates

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.