Monsoon weather ramps up in Arizona, flash flooding expected: Live radar, updates

Monsoon weather is ramping up in Arizona, and some of that is expected to make its way to the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties through the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, south of Phoenix, a Dust Advisory has been issued in Pinal County around Interstate 8. A Dust Storm Warning was also issued for many parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area until 4:15 pm.

In northern Arizona, officials with the City of Flagstaff have issued a shelter in place order for residents in the Mt. Elden Estates area, as flash flooding is expected in the area.

"Shelter in place now. If you are outdoors, seek high ground now. Do not enter drainage," a brief Facebook post reads.

Dust storm in the Laveen area of Phoenix

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm: