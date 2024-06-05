VIDEO: Texas officials move 12-foot alligator using grapple truck

Officials in Texas had to get creative in order to get a huge alligator to safety.

In a now-viral video posted to their social media pages, the City of Monte Belvieu, which is located east of Houston, had to use a grapple truck to remove a 12-foot alligator from a drainage ditch.

In a statement to FOX News, a city spokesperson said a member of the Mont Belvieu Police Department spotted the alligator on June 3 in a shadow drainage ditch.

He then contacted animal control, who recommended working with the Texas public works department to use a grapple truck to move the alligator due to its size, according to the statement issued to FOX News.

"It was truly a team effort today," the city said in its Facebook post. "See ya later, alligator."

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, alligators, like Florida, are common. They're often found in swamps, rivers, bayous, and marshes throughout the southern U.S., according to its website.

Alligators can grow to between 6 and 14 feet long, the website said.