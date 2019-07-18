More charges for accused sick puppy peddler; bond increased to over $1 million; girlfriend arrested

Gustavo Gonzalez was arrested in June after police raided his Downey home and found dead dogs on the property. At the time, prosecutors charged with him 52 crimes, including 28 counts of felony animal cruelty.

In an amended complaint filed on Wednesday, prosecutors have charged Gonzalez with 21 additional crimes, including 10 more counts of felony animal cruelty, and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, raising his number of total charges to 73.

RELATED: Accused sick puppy peddler arrested on felony charges after years of FOX 11 investigations

Gonzalez's girlfriend, Nicole Gutierrez, has also been arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

The child abuse charges stem from allegations that Gonzalez and Gutierrez kept small children in a house with dead and dying puppies smuggled in from Mexico, potentially exposing the children to zoonotics, animal diseases that can infect humans.

Gonzalez is now charged with 38 counts of felony animal cruelty, and faces 73 charges in total. He faces up to 48 years in prison, and his bond has been increased from $740,000 to $1,055,000. He remains in custody.

Our previous reports can be seen here:

Advertisement

1) FOX 11 confronts man accused of selling sick puppies

2) FOX 11 confronts man selling sick puppies for 3rd time

3) SICK PUPPY PEDDLER: FOX 11 confronts sick puppy seller for 4th time; law enforcement investigating

Gutierrez's bond was set at $30,000, but she was released from custody after bailing out the day of her arrest.

Gonzalez and Gutierrez have both pleaded not guilty, and their next court date is set for August 23rd.

Read the amended complaint here.

Authorities want to hear from more victims.

If you feel like you are a victim, please call the LA County Department of Business Affairs at 1-800-593-8222.