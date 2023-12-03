Mother dies after drinking too much water; sad ending to a missing person case: this week's top stories

Teen's shooting death; body found in Phoenix | Crime Files
This week's Crime Files includes another tragic death of a teen in San Van Valley. We're also taking a look at a report of a body being found in Phoenix last weekend and what police say might've happened. Here are the top crime stories from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2.
This week's top stories include the rare report of a mother drinking too much water while in the hospital and dying. We also have a sad update on a missing Arizona man after a rideshare had been canceled and he disappeared without a trace.
Here are the top stories for Nov. 26-Dec. 2.
1. Mother of 2 dies after drinking too much water while medical staff was distracted by phones, inquest finds
Michelle Whitehead, 45, had been admitted to a British medical center in 2021 for a mental breakdown.
2. Body found at a Phoenix park: What we know so far
Phoenix Police are investigating after a body was found in a park next to a residential area on Sunday.
3. Arizona man who went missing after canceled rideshare found dead
The 86-year-old went missing in early November. Loved ones said the last thing they heard was the man taking a rideshare to a chain restaurant.
4. 2 sentenced for 'extreme' child abuse of 10-year-old
A man and a woman have been sentenced to prison for the abuse and neglect of a child.
5. Teen shot and killed in San Tan Valley's Pecan Creek neighborhood, PCSO says
A 17-year-old boy was found near Cambria and Cortona drives. Deputies said he was shot and died after being rushed to the hospital.
6. Woman killed by officer in hit-and-run on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, police say
A woman named Iris Billy was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Hondah on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation on Nov. 23, police said.
7. Arizona woman being studied by scientists looking for secrets to a long life
It's a fact that people are living longer, but there is a select group of people who are in their 80s or above, but have the brain function of someone decades younger. Now, scientists want to know their secret to longevity, and an Arizona 'super ager' is helping their efforts.
8. Women arrested for breaching Sky Harbor Airport security
Police say two women are accused of felony charges after they breached security at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
9. Mom's viral TikTok sums up modern middle-class struggle; 'We're all one financial crisis away from disaster'
Mackenzie Moan's tearful TikTok confession resonated with thousands of middle-class Americans. Hear her exclusive interview.
10. Suspect in deadly Goodyear bicycle group crash won't be prosecuted by Maricopa County Attorney's Office
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will not prosecute a man accused of crashing into a group of bicyclists in February, killing two people and injuring 19 more.