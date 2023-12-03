Mother dies after drinking too much water; sad ending to a missing person case: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include the rare report of a mother drinking too much water while in the hospital and dying. We also have a sad update on a missing Arizona man after a rideshare had been canceled and he disappeared without a trace.

Here are the top stories for Nov. 26-Dec. 2.

1. Mother of 2 dies after drinking too much water while medical staff was distracted by phones, inquest finds

2. Body found at a Phoenix park: What we know so far

3. Arizona man who went missing after canceled rideshare found dead

4. 2 sentenced for 'extreme' child abuse of 10-year-old

5. Teen shot and killed in San Tan Valley's Pecan Creek neighborhood, PCSO says

6. Woman killed by officer in hit-and-run on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, police say

7. Arizona woman being studied by scientists looking for secrets to a long life

8. Women arrested for breaching Sky Harbor Airport security

9. Mom's viral TikTok sums up modern middle-class struggle; 'We're all one financial crisis away from disaster'

10. Suspect in deadly Goodyear bicycle group crash won't be prosecuted by Maricopa County Attorney's Office