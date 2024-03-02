Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Peoria, police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a solo crash early in the morning on Saturday in Peoria, police said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near 75th and Grand avenues on March 2.

Police are working to learn more about what caused the crash, but say the man riding the motorcycle was dead at the scene.

For now, it's unknown if speed and impairment were contributing factors.

The man wasn't identified.

Map of the area where the crash happened: