Motorcyclist killed in Peoria crash; police are investigating

By
Updated  June 17, 2024 8:11pm MST
Peoria
FOX 10 Phoenix

Motorcyclist killed in Peoria crash

PEORIA, Ariz. - A person is dead after a Peoria crash involving a motorcycle and a van on Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. near 75th and Northern avenues.

Police say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but ultimately died at the scene.

The driver of the van stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police are investigating to find out if speed and/or impairment caused the crash.

SkyFOX footage shows another car, an SUV, at the scene of the crash, but police didn't detail exactly if it was involved or not.

The person who died wasn't identified.

Map of where the crash happened: