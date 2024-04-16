Multi-car crash involving law enforcement vehicle closes a portion SR 87

State Route 87 was closed around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening for a multi-car crash involving a law enforcement vehicle between Sacaton and Lower Santan Village.

SkyFOX images showed one rolled over vehicle and several emergency vehicles on the scene as cleanup of the wreck was taking place.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the injury crash about nine miles south of Sun Lakes.

Levee Road could be used as a detour while officials work to clear the roadway. There is no expected time for reopening.

Map of where the crash took place: