Multiple people injured in semi-truck crash on Loop 303 in Surprise

The northbound lanes of Loop-303 near Peoria Avenue have reopened following a crash involving two semi-trucks, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said four people were injured in the crash on June 20.

"Two semis collided with two passenger cars. Both of the semis are reportedly on their sides. Injuries have been reported, but unknown on the severity," DPS said.

No further details were released by DPS.