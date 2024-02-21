Murder investigation along Phoenix canal; Deck Park Tunnel leak explained | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a man whose body was found in a Phoenix canal to what's causing a leak in the Deck Park Tunnel in Downtown Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
1. Murder investigation along Valley canal
Featured
Police say they are launching a murder investigation after a body was found in a Phoenix canal on Feb. 21.
2. Employee killed while on the job
Featured
A FALCO employee was killed while on the job Tuesday afternoon, the company said. The deadly incident happened near Pecos Road and 56th Street in Chandler on Feb. 20.
3. Prosecutors feud over suspect in multi-state crime spree
Featured
Surprise Police and other Valley law enforcement agencies held a news conference on Feb. 21, giving the latest information on a man accused of committing a string of crimes across the country, including a stabbing at a McDonald's and the murder of a woman in New York City.
4. Why is the Deck Park Tunnel leaking?
Featured
Every day, an average of 300,000 cars drive through the Deck Park Tunnel in Downtown Phoenix, and while the tunnel has dealt with water leak issues before, a rather big one sprung recently. Here's what to know about the leak, and what ADOT officials want to do about it.
5. Audrii Cunningham latest
Featured
Don Steven McDougal, 42, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Audrii Cunningham, who was found dead in the Trinity River after being reported missing in Livingston, Texas.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 2/21/2024
Temperatures are expected to warm up this weekend!