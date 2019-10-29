NCAA will permit athletes to be compensated for their names, images, likenesses, Board of Governors says

article

The National Collegiate Athletic Association will now permit athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses, the NCAA Board of Governors said Tuesday.

“In the Association’s continuing efforts to support college athletes, the NCAA’s top governing board voted unanimously to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model,” the Board said in a release.

Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of The Ohio State University, said the Board of Governors’ action directs each of the NCAA’s three divisions to immediately consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” Drake said.

“Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

This story was reported from Los Angeles.