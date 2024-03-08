New details in Preston Lord murder investigation; dog lit on fire in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From new details in the Preston Lord murder investigation to a shocking crime in Phoenix involving a dog, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 8, 2024.
1. New details in Preston Lord murder investigation
Featured
Authorities have released new information on the events that led up to the death of Preston Lord.
2. Phoenix family mourns after loved one was shot and killed
Featured
A local family is begging for help amid a search for the person or persons responsible for the death of their loved one on Mar. 4
3. Vice President Kamala Harris visits Phoenix
Featured
Vice President Kamala Harris will be campaigning in Phoenix and making remarks during her Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour.
4. Shocking animal-related crime in Phoenix
Featured
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest after police say a dog died after he was lit on fire in Phoenix.
5. Presidential Preference Election: What is it?
Featured
On March 19, a Presidential Preference Election will take place in Arizona, and early mail-in ballots are already being counted in Maricopa County. Here's what you should know about this election.
Traffic closures this weekend
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (March 8-11)
The eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed between the Loop 202 and Crismon Road from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday; westbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday; Broadway Road will be closed in both directions between I-10 and 55th Street from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday; and the northbound Loop 101 will be closed overnight between Raintree Drive and Princess Drive-Pima Road in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5PM Weather Forecast - 3/8/2024
We saw another round of stormy weather today in parts of Arizona. When will things dry out?