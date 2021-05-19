New law signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey bans parking that even partially blocks sidewalk

article

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that makes it a crime to park a vehicle so that enough of a sidewalk is blocked to prevent someone using a wheelchair from passing.

It was already illegal to park on a sidewalk, but the bill signed by the Republican governor on Wednesday clarifies that even partially blocking a walkway is against the law.

House Bill 2395 was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jennifer Longdon of Phoenix. Longdon uses a wheelchair after being paralyzed in a drive-by shooting in 2004.

She told fellow lawmakers in a February committee hearing that the problem is especially common when pickup drivers that have a trailer hitch back into a parking space and the truck and hitch block a large part of the sidewalk. That can prevent people in wheelchairs or a parent pushing a stroller from passing and even force children to have to step into the street to pass.

The new law says a sidewalk must be clear enough to meet Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. In most cases, that’s 5 feet (1.5 meters) of clearance.

"It’s an effort to be more mindful to make sure we’re protecting pedestrians," Longdon told the House Transportation Committee.

A violation is punishable by a $250 fine.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters