Newly released Phoenix Police bodycam shows moments leading up to deadly March 3 shooting

Newly released Phoenix Police bodycam footage shows people running for their lives and officers running toward an armed man in a West Phoenix restaurant on March 3.

Police say 26-year old Jose Arenas was threatening people sitting outside in their cars before running inside and threatening to rob people.

Several people reported seeing Arenas with a gun outside the Los Takuchos Taqueria restaurant at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers arrived, police say they saw Arenas pointing a gun at a police helicopter and at a family in a car.

Officers ordered him to drop his gun but he reportedly refused, running into the restaurant. Bodycam footage shows officers running after him.

Inside the restaurant, surveillance footage shows Arenas pointing a gun at two people. Police went in ordering him again to drop his gun.

At that point, police say Arenas turned to shoot at officers and one of the officers then fired back several shots. Arenas was treated on scene and then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

FOX 10 reached out to the restaurant owners for a statement but they did not want to provide one.