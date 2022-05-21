Expand / Collapse search

Newlyweds' fiery entrance, cow struck by lightning, condom filled with fentanyl: This week's unusual headlines

From a toddler using his mom's phone to order over 30 cheeseburgers to a newlywed couple's fiery wedding-day entrance, there was no shortage of heartwarming and unusual stories across the country this week. Here are some of our favorites from May 14-20 that helped make our days a little brighter:

1. Texas toddler accidentally orders 31 cheeseburgers on DoorDash: Do you want fries with that? A Texas mom got quite a surprise when she was delivered 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers after her 2-year-old son accidentally ordered them on DoorDash. 

2. Glendale third-grader saves family from house fire using tips she learned from school: A 9-year-old girl from Copper Creek Elementary School in Glendale is being hailed a little hero for saving her siblings when their home went up in flames.

3. Johnny Cash water tower springs a leak thanks to bullet hole in 'very sensitive area': A water tower in Kingsland, Arkansas, a small town known as the birthplace of Johnny Cash, features a silhouette of the music legend. But recently, Cash appears to have sprung a leak thanks to an interestingly-placed bullet hole. 

4. Arizona dog reunited with owners 3 months after going missing following crash: A dog who was missing for months after he and his owners were involved in a rollover crash is now home safe.

5. CBP: Woman tried to cross border with condom filled with fentanyl pills in her vaginal cavity: A woman was arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 0.006 pounds of fentanyl that was wrapped inside a condom the woman placed inside her vaginal cavity. 

6. Glendale educator nominated for Teacher of the Year: Sharon Levake, a first-grade teacher in Glendale, has been teaching for 12 years, and if she wins a teacher of the year award, she could be rewarded with a cruise, thanks to a major cruise line company.

7. Newlywed stunt doubles light themselves on fire on wedding day: A bride and groom definitely heated things up on their wedding day after intentionally setting themselves on fire – but it's OK, they are professionals. 

8. Cardinals rookie Christian Matthew almost gave up on NFL dream for Walmart job: Rookie cornerback Christian Matthew was "very close" to taking a job at Walmart before being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals.

9. Lightning kills cow ‘on the spot,’ prompting warning from farmer: An Alabama farmer is warning people about the dangers of thunderstorms after he said a lightning strike killed his cow "on the spot."

10. Human skull dating back nearly 8,000 years found in Minnesota River: A human skull that's about 8,000 years old was found in the Minnesota River south of Sacred Heart.

