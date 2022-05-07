Exploding toilets, nude climbers, bad disguises: Our favorite heartwarming, bizarre headlines this week

From a toilet struck by lightning to a wanted man hiding under a blanket to avoid arrest, there was no shortage of unusual and intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and strange stories from April 30-May 6 that have helped make our days a little brighter:

1. Ducklings rescued from storm drain by Arizona fire department and reunited with their mother: A crew with an Arizona fire and medical department saved the lives of ducklings who became stuck in a storm drain. We have the moments of their rescue and being reunited in the water with their mother.

2. Mountaineer shatters climbing record — in his undies: Mountaineer Jack Kuenzle has broken climbing records up and down the East and West Coasts, but he's getting some extra attention for his latest feat.

Jack Kuenzle ascends Mt. Hood (photo courtesy Jack Kuenzle and friends)

3. Saving lives: Arizona woman thanks nurses for helping to save her life, as well as her baby's: May 6 is National Nurses Day, and an Arizona woman says she is thankful for the nurses who helped save her life, as well as her baby's life.

4. Wanted man hid under blanket to avoid arrest: Police in Maine thought that they had seen it all until they found a wanted man hiding under a blanket in plain sight to avoid arrest.

Police say Philip Dulude hid under a blanket to avoid arrest. (Credit: Belfast Police Department)

5. Couple claims winning $473M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona, lottery officials say; A Gilbert couple in Arizona claimed millions after they purchased the winning $473 million ticket to the Powerball drawing on April 27.

6. Lightning destroys toilet at Oklahoma apartment: Upon arrival, firefighters observed lightning had struck the roof. More surprisingly, the lightning hit the exhaust fan and extended down to strike a unit’s toilet.

Photo of destroyed toilet at apartment complex in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. (Credit: Okmulgee Fire Chief Dewayne Hurt)

7. Roman bust looted in WWII sold at Texas Goodwill store for $35: An ancient Roman portrait dating from the first century BC or first century AD was discovered in a Goodwill Store in Austin in 2018, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Credit: Laura Young via Storyful

8. 'Shocking every time': Mom gives birth to 3rd set of consecutive twins: Kimberly Alarcon will have an extra-special Mother’s Day this year after recently giving birth to twin girls — who were the New York mother’s third consecutive set of twins conceived naturally.

The staff at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, are pictured with Kimberly Alarcon and her newborn twins Kenzy and Kenzley. (Photo: Provided)

9. Watch: Precious toddler walks his mom down the aisle: A Michigan toddler is stealing hearts everywhere after he was caught on video walking his mom down the aisle on her big day.

10. World's tallest dog confirmed: Meet 'Zeus' the Texas Great Dane: The adage everything is bigger in Texas applies to many things, and apparently, it includes dogs. A Great Dane in the Lone Star State has earned the distinction as the world's tallest dog.

Zeus, a two-year-old Great Dane, is the world's tallest dog. (Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records) Expand

