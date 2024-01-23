Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: 2024 Election latest; Arizona man accused of shocking crime

FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the projected results in the New Hampshire primary to a shocking crime in the Phoenix area, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

1. 2024 Election: Latest updates

Donald Trump projected to win New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden seems likely
Donald Trump projected to win New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden seems likely

Donald Trump is eyeing a win in his first one-on-one contest against Nikki Haley, while President Joe Biden is hoping to avoid embarrassment by prevailing in a primary where he isn’t even on the ballot.

2. Tempe man accused of shocking crime

PD: Tempe man chained woman and physically assaulted her inside condo
PD: Tempe man chained woman and physically assaulted her inside condo

A Tempe man is under arrest and accused of chaining a woman up inside his condo and physically assaulting her.

3. New project planned for the I-10

I-10 expansion: Arizona gets multimillion-dollar federal grant to expand a portion of the Interstate
I-10 expansion: Arizona gets multimillion-dollar federal grant to expand a portion of the Interstate

The expansion project, which focuses on a portion of the I-10 south of the Phoenix area, will add an extra lane for the freeway, in both directions, as well as other projects.

4. Latest on sober living scheme fallout in Arizona

Arizona AG: State's sober living scheme has 'international criminal connections'
Arizona AG: State's sober living scheme has 'international criminal connections'

Arizona's Attorney General Kris Mayes says that there are "national and international criminal connections" to the massive AHCCCS Medicaid scheme targeting vulnerable people, often Native Americans, seeking rehabilitation.

5. Actress says kids was the reason her marriage broke up

Sofia Vergara admits ‘marriage broke up’ over Joe Manganiello wanting kids: 'I didn’t want to be an old mom’
Sofia Vergara admits ‘marriage broke up’ over Joe Manganiello wanting kids: 'I didn’t want to be an old mom’

Sofia Vergara is speaking her truth about her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/23/2024

We once again experienced wet weather today, and there's a chance of more rain this week.