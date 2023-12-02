Nightly Roundup: A 'violent' collision; an alleged road rage killing in Goodyear

Tonight's top stories include the report of a car that crashed and fence railing impaling the passenger side; an apparent road rage shooting that killed a man and a man being arrested for an alleged burglary turned shooting.

1. Man killed in apparent road rage incident in Goodyear, PD says

Featured article

2. Car 'violently collided' with fence railing in Pinal County crash

Featured article

3. Arizona man accused of shooting woman in the face during burglary

Featured article

4. California woman goes viral for 22-year friendship with tortoise she received for Christmas as a child

Featured article

5. Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say