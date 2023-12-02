Nightly Roundup: A 'violent' collision; an alleged road rage killing in Goodyear

Tonight's top stories include the report of a car that crashed and fence railing impaling the passenger side; an apparent road rage shooting that killed a man and a man being arrested for an alleged burglary turned shooting.
1. Man killed in apparent road rage incident in Goodyear, PD says
A man who was shot in what Goodyear Police believe was a road rage shooting died on Saturday.
2. Car 'violently collided' with fence railing in Pinal County crash
A Pinal County fire department says a car "violently collided" with a light pole and fence. "Anybody in this vehicle would have been lucky to escape with their lives," fire officials said.
3. Arizona man accused of shooting woman in the face during burglary
A man in Navajo County was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and assault after police say he shot a woman in the face during an apparent burglary.
4. California woman goes viral for 22-year friendship with tortoise she received for Christmas as a child
Tiptoe the tortoise, who has 4.5 million TikTok followers, celebrated his 22nd birthday this year.
5. Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Derek Chauvin was stabbed in prison 22 times by a former gang leader and one-time FBI informant who told investigators he targeted the ex-Minneapolis police officer because of his notoriety for killing George Floyd, federal prosecutors said Friday.