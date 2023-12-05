Nightly Roundup: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence; Glendale street preacher shooting update

Tonight's top stories include Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes finally breaking their silence on their relationship after news of the romance made headlines for weeks. We're also taking a look back at the report of a street preacher being shot as police need help solving the case.
1. Video shows moments leading up to shooting that left Glendale street preacher injured
The video was taken in November as Hans Schmidt was standing on the corner of an intersection preaching to the public about attending a nearby church service. It was released by Glendale Police on Dec. 5.
2. Migrant surge: Worries over domino effect after Lukeville Port of Entry closure
As the Lukeville Port of Entry remains closed until further notice due to a recent surge in migrants, there are worries over whether the closure will affect other ports of entry along the border.
3. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence on scandal: 'There were days when I wanted to die'
Former ABC News hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes finally spoke out about their infamous scandal on Tuesday, insisting they "lost the jobs we love because we love each other."
4. Bernardo Pantaleon: 3 accused in man's 'brutal murder' as family asks for harsher charges
Court documents reveal shocking details surrounding the death of 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon. Police say three members of a criminal street gang have been arrested in Pantaleon's murder over his sexuality.
5. Organized retail theft cases surpass 2022's total in Maricopa County: What this means
Organized retail theft is on the rise as the holiday season gets underway, and we've learned it’s a felony being prosecuted more than ever in Maricopa County.