Nightly Roundup: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence; Glendale street preacher shooting update

Tonight's top stories include Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes finally breaking their silence on their relationship after news of the romance made headlines for weeks. We're also taking a look back at the report of a street preacher being shot as police need help solving the case.

1. Video shows moments leading up to shooting that left Glendale street preacher injured

2. Migrant surge: Worries over domino effect after Lukeville Port of Entry closure

3. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence on scandal: 'There were days when I wanted to die'

4. Bernardo Pantaleon: 3 accused in man's 'brutal murder' as family asks for harsher charges

5. Organized retail theft cases surpass 2022's total in Maricopa County: What this means