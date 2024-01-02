Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: End in sight for border crossing closure; Jeffrey Epstein document latest

PHOENIX - From when a month-long border crossing closure will end to the latest on the legal saga involving Jeffrey Epstein, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

1. Argument ends on deadly note

Xavier Elias, 20, was identified as the victim. He had several gunshot wounds and died from his injuries. The suspect in the shooting, 39-year-old Manuel Gonzales, was arrested.

2. End in sight for border crossing closure

The border crossing, which has been closed since early December, will reopen a month after its temporary closure.

3. Driver speaks after harrowing crash

The crash, which happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Osborn Road in Maryvale, left a semi-truck dangling off the side of the road and into a canal.

4. Latest on Jeffrey Epstein

A federal judge has ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to the late-financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying that most of the names were already public and that many had not objected to the release.

5. Check those lottery tickets!

Check your tickets! Someone is starting off the new year with a lot more money in their pocket!

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/2/2024

We could be seeing some rain during the course of this week. Meanwhile, overnight temperatures could fall even further next week.