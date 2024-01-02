Nightly Roundup: End in sight for border crossing closure; Jeffrey Epstein document latest

From when a month-long border crossing closure will end to the latest on the legal saga involving Jeffrey Epstein, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

1. Argument ends on deadly note

Featured article

2. End in sight for border crossing closure

Featured article

3. Driver speaks after harrowing crash

Featured article

4. Latest on Jeffrey Epstein

Featured article

5. Check those lottery tickets!

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight