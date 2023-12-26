Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Gruesome discovery ends with mother's arrest; latest in Phoenix murder-suicide case

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From an Arizona man who is speaking out after his worker was killed in a murder-suicide case to a woman's arrest following a gruesome discovery, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

1. Latest on Phoenix murder-suicide case

Featured

Christmas Eve Murder-Suicide: Boss of woman killed remembers 'mother of the real estate office'
article

Christmas Eve Murder-Suicide: Boss of woman killed remembers 'mother of the real estate office'

As police continue to investigate a murder-suicide case involving the widow of a former Maricopa County attorney, people who knew one of the victims are speaking out.

2. Woman arrested after gruesome discovery

Featured

Body of young child found in west Phoenix dumpster, mother arrested
article

Body of young child found in west Phoenix dumpster, mother arrested

Phoenix Police say officers responded to 31st Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a body found in a dumpster. When the officers got to the scene, they found the remains of a young child.

3. A Christmas Eve tragedy

Featured

Sheriff: Teen shoots, kills sister during dispute over Christmas gifts
article

Sheriff: Teen shoots, kills sister during dispute over Christmas gifts

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a family dispute over Christmas gifts ended with the death of a young mother in Largo on Christmas Eve.

4. The end of the road for a Costco food item?

Featured

Costco rumored to be discontinuing sweet treat from food court
article

Costco rumored to be discontinuing sweet treat from food court

Costco Wholesale is planning to discontinue the churro from its food court menu, according social media users.

5. Check those lottery tickets!

Featured

Check your tickets: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
article

Check your tickets: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one hit the Christmas Day jackpot, but someone who bought a ticket at an East Valley grocery store is now a millionaire!

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 12/26/2023

We are expecting cool temperatures in the morning, but overall, weather conditions should remain nice in the days ahead.