Nightly Roundup: Massive Glendale fire, crimes across the Phoenix area

Tonight's top stories include crimes across the Phoenix area, but the one everyone is talking about right now is the massive fire and plume of smoke that radiated into the air after a Glendale recycling yard went up in flames.

Here are the top stories from Aug. 12.

1. Massive fire burns at a plastic recycling yard in Glendale

2. Man shot after breaking into parents' Sun City West home: MCSO

3. Suspect in Phoenix police shooting, pursuit, carjackings and crashes identified by police

4. Goodyear shooting leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

5. Suspect wanted for robbing south Phoenix McDonald's with knife