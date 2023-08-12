Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Massive Glendale fire, crimes across the Phoenix area

Tonight's top stories include crimes across the Phoenix area, but the one everyone is talking about right now is the massive fire and plume of smoke that radiated into the air after a Glendale recycling yard went up in flames.

Here are the top stories from Aug. 12.

1. Massive fire burns at a plastic recycling yard in Glendale

Massive fire burns at a plastic recycling yard in Glendale

A massive fire sparked at a plastic recycling yard Saturday night and sent a huge plume of smoke into the air for all of the Valley to witness.

2. Man shot after breaking into parents' Sun City West home: MCSO

Man shot after breaking into parents' Sun City West home: MCSO

Deputies say the shooting happened in Sun City West near 129th Avenue and Beardsley Road just after 6 a.m.

3. Suspect in Phoenix police shooting, pursuit, carjackings and crashes identified by police

Suspect in Phoenix police shooting, pursuit, carjackings and crashes identified by police

The suspect was arrested following a 'critical incident' along the Piestewa Freeway in Phoenix, according to police.

4. Goodyear shooting leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

Goodyear shooting leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

The shooting was reported near 162nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye a little after 2 a.m.

5. Suspect wanted for robbing south Phoenix McDonald's with knife

Suspect wanted for robbing south Phoenix McDonald's with knife

The alleged crime happened at a location near Central and Southern avenues on the morning of July 23, according to Silent Witness.