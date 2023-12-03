Nightly Roundup: Michael B. Jordan crashes Ferrari; 3 arrested in connection to 'brutal murder'

Tonight's top stories include the new report of Michael B. Jordan crashing his Ferrari in Los Angeles; Taylor Swift showing up, again, to support Travis Kelce at Lambeau Field; and the arrest of three young men in connection to another man's murder.

1. 3 arrested in connection to 'brutal murder' of Phoenix man

2. Hit-and-run driver leaves Phoenix man for dead on the road, PD says

3. Arizona man accused of shooting woman in the face during burglary

4. Taylor Swift returns to Lambeau Field to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs

5. Michael B. Jordan crashes Ferrari in Hollywood