Nightly Roundup: Michael B. Jordan crashes Ferrari; 3 arrested in connection to 'brutal murder'

Tonight's top stories include the new report of Michael B. Jordan crashing his Ferrari in Los Angeles; Taylor Swift showing up, again, to support Travis Kelce at Lambeau Field; and the arrest of three young men in connection to another man's murder.
1. 3 arrested in connection to 'brutal murder' of Phoenix man
The Phoenix Police Department announced the arrest of three men in connection to what's being called a "brutal murder" that took place on Nov. 26.
2. Hit-and-run driver leaves Phoenix man for dead on the road, PD says
Phoenix Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was left for dead on the road on Dec. 2, police say.
3. Arizona man accused of shooting woman in the face during burglary
A man in Navajo County was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and assault after police say he shot a woman in the face during an apparent burglary.
4. Taylor Swift returns to Lambeau Field to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs
Taylor Swift was on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers.
5. Michael B. Jordan crashes Ferrari in Hollywood
Michael B. Jordan crashed his Ferrari in Hollywood late Saturday night, according to the LAPD.