Nightly Roundup: Shocking details on victim in deadly crash, airplane meltdown caught on camera

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From an air passenger's meltdown that was captured on camera, to concerning details surrounding a man accused of firing in the air during 4th of July, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

1. Shocking details surrounding deadly Phoenix freeway crash

Featured

New details on Phoenix crash that killed a 41-year-old woman
article

New details on Phoenix crash that killed a 41-year-old woman

The crash, which happened during the late night hours of July 3 along the I-17, took the life of Tesha Jeffrey and two others. As it turns out, Jeffrey was reportedly injured in a separate incident that happened in June.

2. Glendale man arrested over "Shannon's Law"

Conrad-Washington-mugshot2

The man, according to court documents, fired 100 rounds into the air during 4th of July celebrations. Investigators accuse the man of giving "no regard for where they would land or the lives of others who he once served as a member of the United States military."

Click here to read more

3. Woman's in-flight meltdown caught on camera

Featured

Woman disrupts flight in meltdown over 'not real' passenger
article

Woman disrupts flight in meltdown over 'not real' passenger

The bizarre and profanity-laced video was filmed by fellow passengers as the flight was preparing to leave a Texas airport.

4. Coyotes leaving some West Valley residents on edge

Featured

Some Sun City residents frustrated over coyote attacks
article

Some Sun City residents frustrated over coyote attacks

The coyotes have made a home of sorts in a Sun City neighborhood, and that is leaving some residents fed up and concerned about their safety, after multiple pets were attacked.

5. Have you seen this woman's wedding ring?

Featured

Phoenix visitor loses wedding ring, band at Sky Harbor
article

Phoenix visitor loses wedding ring, band at Sky Harbor

Cathy Hadam's flight landed on the morning of July 2. Her first stop after arriving was the ladies' room near Gate C-11.

Also, a look at your weather forecast

4PM Weather Forecast - 7/5/23