Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: State of Emergency for heat wave; crime spree leaves Phoenix in shock

By
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From what Governor Katie Hobbs has declared to deal with our recent heat wave, to a peculiar story about a critter that closed a supermarket, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 11, 2023.

1. State of Emergency declared for Arizona heat wave

Featured

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declares State of Emergency due to historic heat wave
article

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declares State of Emergency due to historic heat wave

Gov. Katie Hobbs has declared a State of Emergency due to the historic heat parts of the state experienced this summer.

2. Chilling details released in online date murder

Featured

Teen charged with killing online date at hotel before stealing his wallet, car
article

Teen charged with killing online date at hotel before stealing his wallet, car

Emma Kusak met her date on Bumble; they texted for about 2 months before meeting up: police

3. Crime spree shocks Phoenix residents

Featured

Suspect captured in Phoenix after SR 51 police shooting, pursuit, carjackings and crashes
article

Suspect captured in Phoenix after SR 51 police shooting, pursuit, carjackings and crashes

A suspect has been arrested following a 'critical incident' along the Piestewa Freeway in Phoenix, according to police.

4. Update on incident in Grand Canyon area

Featured

Teen in stable condition following fall along the Grand Canyon's North Rim
article

Teen in stable condition following fall along the Grand Canyon's North Rim

A teenage boy remains in stable condition, according to officials with Grand Canyon National Park, following a fall along the North Rim earlier in the week.

5. The spider does what???

Featured

Spider with erection-inducing bite shuts down supermarket, but owners insist store is safe to reopen
article

Spider with erection-inducing bite shuts down supermarket, but owners insist store is safe to reopen

Researchers have used the spider's venom in studies to treat erectile dysfunction.

Also, a look at what's happening this week

Featured

Things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Game On Expo, National Bowling Day and more
article

Things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Game On Expo, National Bowling Day and more

Here's some fun events and things to do in the Valley this weekend for Aug. 11-13.