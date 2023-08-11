Nightly Roundup: State of Emergency for heat wave; crime spree leaves Phoenix in shock

PHOENIX - From what Governor Katie Hobbs has declared to deal with our recent heat wave, to a peculiar story about a critter that closed a supermarket, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 11, 2023.
1. State of Emergency declared for Arizona heat wave
Gov. Katie Hobbs has declared a State of Emergency due to the historic heat parts of the state experienced this summer.
2. Chilling details released in online date murder
Emma Kusak met her date on Bumble; they texted for about 2 months before meeting up: police
3. Crime spree shocks Phoenix residents
A suspect has been arrested following a 'critical incident' along the Piestewa Freeway in Phoenix, according to police.
4. Update on incident in Grand Canyon area
A teenage boy remains in stable condition, according to officials with Grand Canyon National Park, following a fall along the North Rim earlier in the week.
5. The spider does what???
Researchers have used the spider's venom in studies to treat erectile dysfunction.
Also, a look at what's happening this week
Here's some fun events and things to do in the Valley this weekend for Aug. 11-13.