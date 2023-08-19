Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
4
Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Nightly Roundup: Tracking Hurricane Hilary, man killed in fiery Phoenix crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories are dominated by Hurricane Hilary's path to the West Coast, bringing rain to parts of Arizona. Another story of the night is a man dying in a Phoenix crash Friday night after his car went up in flames.

1. Hurricane Hilary: Could Arizona feel the effects from the powerful storm?

Featured

Hurricane Hilary: Could Arizona feel the effects from the powerful storm?
article

Hurricane Hilary: Could Arizona feel the effects from the powerful storm?

As California braces for potential impacts of Hurricane Hilary, people in some parts of Arizona are also getting ready for what could be a lot of rain as a result of the storm.

2. PD: Man killed in fiery Phoenix crash, woman injured

Featured

PD: Man killed in fiery Phoenix crash, woman injured
article

PD: Man killed in fiery Phoenix crash, woman injured

A man died in a fiery crash in Phoenix Friday night after colliding with another car near 33rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, police said.

3. Peoria man faces deportation for growing 5 more marijuana plants than the legal limit

Featured

Peoria man faces deportation for growing 5 more marijuana plants than the legal limit
article

Peoria man faces deportation for growing 5 more marijuana plants than the legal limit

Five more marijuana plants than the legal limit could be enough to get a 53-year-old permanent U.S. resident expelled from the country, according to the man and his lawyer.

4. Hurricane Hilary: 'This is a storm everyone needs to take very seriously,' NWS says

Featured

Hurricane Hilary: 'This is a storm everyone needs to take very seriously,' NWS says
article

Hurricane Hilary: 'This is a storm everyone needs to take very seriously,' NWS says

Even though Hurricane Hilary is expected to weaken, it won’t be disappearing. From the desert to the mountains to the city – 'This is a storm everyone needs to take very seriously," says an NWS forecaster.

5. Woman wanted for Nordstrom Rack theft in Phoenix

Featured

Woman wanted for Nordstrom Rack theft in Phoenix
article

Woman wanted for Nordstrom Rack theft in Phoenix

Phoenix police say Sarah Jones, 46, also threatened a security guard with pepper spray who tried to stop her.