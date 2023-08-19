Nightly Roundup: Tracking Hurricane Hilary, man killed in fiery Phoenix crash

Tonight's top stories are dominated by Hurricane Hilary's path to the West Coast, bringing rain to parts of Arizona. Another story of the night is a man dying in a Phoenix crash Friday night after his car went up in flames.

1. Hurricane Hilary: Could Arizona feel the effects from the powerful storm?

Featured article

2. PD: Man killed in fiery Phoenix crash, woman injured

Featured article

3. Peoria man faces deportation for growing 5 more marijuana plants than the legal limit

Featured article

4. Hurricane Hilary: 'This is a storm everyone needs to take very seriously,' NWS says

Featured article

5. Woman wanted for Nordstrom Rack theft in Phoenix