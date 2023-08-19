Nightly Roundup: Tracking Hurricane Hilary, man killed in fiery Phoenix crash

Tonight's top stories are dominated by Hurricane Hilary's path to the West Coast, bringing rain to parts of Arizona. Another story of the night is a man dying in a Phoenix crash Friday night after his car went up in flames.
1. Hurricane Hilary: Could Arizona feel the effects from the powerful storm?
As California braces for potential impacts of Hurricane Hilary, people in some parts of Arizona are also getting ready for what could be a lot of rain as a result of the storm.
2. PD: Man killed in fiery Phoenix crash, woman injured
A man died in a fiery crash in Phoenix Friday night after colliding with another car near 33rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, police said.
3. Peoria man faces deportation for growing 5 more marijuana plants than the legal limit
Five more marijuana plants than the legal limit could be enough to get a 53-year-old permanent U.S. resident expelled from the country, according to the man and his lawyer.
4. Hurricane Hilary: 'This is a storm everyone needs to take very seriously,' NWS says
Even though Hurricane Hilary is expected to weaken, it won’t be disappearing. From the desert to the mountains to the city – 'This is a storm everyone needs to take very seriously," says an NWS forecaster.
5. Woman wanted for Nordstrom Rack theft in Phoenix
Phoenix police say Sarah Jones, 46, also threatened a security guard with pepper spray who tried to stop her.