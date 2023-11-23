Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Violence on Thanksgiving Day, holiday brings unlikely duo back together

Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a shooting on this Thanksgiving Day to a familiar Thanksgiving classic, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 23, 2023.

1. Violence on Thanksgiving Day

3 hospitalized following West Phoenix shooting, police say
3 hospitalized following West Phoenix shooting, police say

The shooting, according to officials, involved three people were in an argument.

2. California artist remembered

Renowned California artist dies in tragic sequence of events
Renowned California artist dies in tragic sequence of events

Nancy Seamons Crookston, a designated Oil Painters of America Master and one of the most widely recognized artists in the nation, died Friday from complications while trying to save her painting arm. She was 74, a week away from her Thanksgiving Day birthday.

3. Update on fiery border crash

FBI ends investigation of Niagara Falls car wreck, no indication of terrorism
FBI ends investigation of Niagara Falls car wreck, no indication of terrorism

The FBI’s decision late Wednesday ended a tense period of high alert as Americans headed into the Thanksgiving holiday.

4. Another Thanksgiving for Jamal and Wanda

Arizona Thanksgiving duo brought together by mistaken text reunite for the holidays
Arizona Thanksgiving duo brought together by mistaken text reunite for the holidays

It's a Thanksgiving tradition that began seven years ago, and Jamal Hinton, along with Wendy Dench, are reuniting for Thanksgiving in 2023, with a new twist.

5. A nightmare in one Phoenix neighborhood

'American nightmare': How 30 unlicensed rehab homes nearly took over a Laveen community
'American nightmare': How 30 unlicensed rehab homes nearly took over a Laveen community

How did 30 unlicensed & unregulated sober living homes nearly take over a brand new Laveen community? A neighbor says her American dream of owning a home turned into an "American nightmare" once she learned about the homes' connection to a behavioral health provider accused of Medicaid fraud.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

6PM Weather Forecast - 11/23/2023

We're expecting days of temperatures in the low 70s.