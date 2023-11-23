Nightly Roundup: Violence on Thanksgiving Day, holiday brings unlikely duo back together

PHOENIX - From a shooting on this Thanksgiving Day to a familiar Thanksgiving classic, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 23, 2023.
1. Violence on Thanksgiving Day
The shooting, according to officials, involved three people were in an argument.
2. California artist remembered
Nancy Seamons Crookston, a designated Oil Painters of America Master and one of the most widely recognized artists in the nation, died Friday from complications while trying to save her painting arm. She was 74, a week away from her Thanksgiving Day birthday.
3. Update on fiery border crash
The FBI’s decision late Wednesday ended a tense period of high alert as Americans headed into the Thanksgiving holiday.
4. Another Thanksgiving for Jamal and Wanda
It's a Thanksgiving tradition that began seven years ago, and Jamal Hinton, along with Wendy Dench, are reuniting for Thanksgiving in 2023, with a new twist.
5. A nightmare in one Phoenix neighborhood
How did 30 unlicensed & unregulated sober living homes nearly take over a brand new Laveen community? A neighbor says her American dream of owning a home turned into an "American nightmare" once she learned about the homes' connection to a behavioral health provider accused of Medicaid fraud.
6PM Weather Forecast - 11/23/2023
We're expecting days of temperatures in the low 70s.