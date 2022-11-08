Expand / Collapse search
No Arizonans won the $2B Powerball jackpot, but nine $50,000 tickets sold in the state

By FOX 10 Staff
What can winning the record-high Powerball jackpot buy you in Arizona?

So, what will nearly two billion dollars buy you? FOX 10's Steve Nielsen had the hardest job of the day – figuring out the most expensive things in the state of Arizona to spend it on as the Powerball jackpot is now the highest it has ever been.

PHOENIX - While only one lucky person in California won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot, some Arizonans are still reaping the rewards from last night's drawing.

Arizona lottery officials say that nine $50,000 tickets were sold across the state at the following locations:

  • CVS: 3610 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
  • Safeway: 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248
  • Fry's: 2010 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286
  • Walmart: 1606 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209
  • Last Stop Travel Center: 20331 N Us Hwy 93, White Hills, AZ 86445
  • Saya's Mustang Gas And Laundry: 609 E Rte 66, Williams, AZ 86046
  • Beaver Dam Lodge: 451 Co Hwy 91, Littlefield, AZ 86432
  • Safeway: 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail, AZ 85641
  • Circle K: 360 E Patagonia Hwy, Nogales, AZ 85621

After a delay in Monday night's drawing, the following winning Powerball numbers were drawn: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

Previously, a $1 million ticket was sold in Arizona on Nov. 3, and seven others had $50,000 tickets from that drawing.

The $2.04 billion jackpot was by far the largest lottery prize ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016. 

Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and has grown over three winless months. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot by matching all 5 numbers and the Powerball number are 1 in nearly 293 million.

