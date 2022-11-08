No Arizonans won the $2B Powerball jackpot, but nine $50,000 tickets sold in the state
PHOENIX - While only one lucky person in California won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot, some Arizonans are still reaping the rewards from last night's drawing.
Arizona lottery officials say that nine $50,000 tickets were sold across the state at the following locations:
- CVS: 3610 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
- Safeway: 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248
- Fry's: 2010 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286
- Walmart: 1606 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209
- Last Stop Travel Center: 20331 N Us Hwy 93, White Hills, AZ 86445
- Saya's Mustang Gas And Laundry: 609 E Rte 66, Williams, AZ 86046
- Beaver Dam Lodge: 451 Co Hwy 91, Littlefield, AZ 86432
- Safeway: 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail, AZ 85641
- Circle K: 360 E Patagonia Hwy, Nogales, AZ 85621
After a delay in Monday night's drawing, the following winning Powerball numbers were drawn: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
Previously, a $1 million ticket was sold in Arizona on Nov. 3, and seven others had $50,000 tickets from that drawing.
The $2.04 billion jackpot was by far the largest lottery prize ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.
Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and has grown over three winless months. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.
The odds of winning the jackpot by matching all 5 numbers and the Powerball number are 1 in nearly 293 million.
Continued coverage
- Powerball: Here are the winning numbers in $2.04 billion jackpot after delay
- Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?
- Powerball: Tips for choosing winning numbers (and what you shouldn't do)