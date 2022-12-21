No officers hurt in police shooting in Laveen neighborhood

No officers were hurt during a police-involved shooting on Wednesday in a Laveen neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Dec. 21 near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road.

"Officer Involved Shooting - 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road - Scene remains active, please avoid the area. There are no injuries to officers. PIO enroute," Phoenix Police tweeted.

Police say the scene remains active as they are negotiating with a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.