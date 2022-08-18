North Phoenix crash leaves man dead, woman injured: police

A man is dead and a woman is injured following a crash in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the single-car crash happened on Aug. 18 near 21st Avenue and Bell Road.

A man in his late-40s was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No identities were released.

Bell Road is closed from 21st to 23rd Avenues due to the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.