NWS: 'Hold on to your hats!' Wind advisories, red flag warnings in effect for northern Arizona

PHOENIX -- If you're headed up north to escape the heat, the National Weather Service says winter weather isn't quite over yet in the high country.

On May 19, low temperatures were at 32° F in Flagstaff and Williams; 48° in Sedona, 30° at the Grand Canyon's North Rim; 46° in Payson and 39° in Snowflake.

"Attention gardeners! - Yes, as you probably know by now, we have been advertising wind and fire danger for a few days now. But, there is another danger lurking tonight and tomorrow night. What is that, you ask? Freezing temperatures in the high country, cover your plants!" stated NWS Flagstaff on their verified Twitter account.

Through 9:30 a.m., NWS Flagstaff observed wind gusts of 45 miles per hour at the Highway 277 - 377 Intersection.

Earlier in the day, peak gusts increased by 5 to 10 miles per hour. Gusts to 44 miles per hour were reported at the Williams Airport.

NWS says to expect a very windy Tuesday across northern Arizona. Wind advisories and Red Flag Warnings are in effect.

According to NWS Phoenix, elevated fire danger continues across the region due to windy conditions, low humidity and dry fuels.

