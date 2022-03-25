NWS: Phoenix breaks temperature record last set 32 year ago

Officials with the National Weather Service say a new temperature record was set at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

According to the agency, Sky Harbor reached 94°F during the afternoon hours of March 25, which broke the previous record of 93°F that was set in 1988 and 1990. Temperatures subsequently increased to 96°F.

On this day in 2021, Phoenix reached 72°F, according to NWS data.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Satellite and radar image

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app