NYPD officer struck in head with glass bottle by suspect with prior cop assaults: Police

The New York City Police Department posted a video of an officer being attacked with a glass bottle. The man had prior arrests related to assaulting police officers, according to the NYPD.

Body-camera footage showed the suspect apparently speaking with two officers on a street corner in East Flatbush. The man, identified as Tyshaun Holloway of Hackensack, New Jersey, then suddenly struck one of the officers with the bottle before running off.

The officers had been on patrol in the area to "address community concerns."

The attack on Sunday at about 4:50 a.m. was unprovoked, added police. The injured officer- who suffered a laceration to his neck and head that required stitches and staples- and his partner ran after the suspect and arrested him.

Holloway was charged with assault, menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal possession of a weapon.

In 2016, he was arrested twice for assaulting cops.

"Another reminder of the grave dangers your cops face every day as they take to the streets to protect the people of NYC," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. "We’re both lucky & thankful that our officer’s injuries from this unprovoked attack weren’t more severe.

"He assaulted cops TWICE before, wrote the NYC Police Benevolent Association. "Yet there he was, walking the streets, endangering not only these POs but the entire community. Our justice & mental health systems are dangerously broken. They won't get better until elected leaders wake up & take action."

Assaults on NYPD officers were up this year. As of July 11, there were 110 assaults compared to 100 in the same time period a year prior, reported FOX News.

Last month, three men assaulted an off-duty police officer with a broomstick and a baseball bat in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.