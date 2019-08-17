One dead after shooting in Phoenix strip club

article

A 22-year-old man died from a shooting at a Phoenix strip club near the I-17 and McDowell Road early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police have identified the victim as Kirk Anthony Kariker and was involved in a fight inside Jaguars leading up to the shooting.

After being escorted out of the club, police say Kariker retrieved a gun from his car and began aiming at it several people in the lot. The suspect also brandished a gun and shot Kariker.

Police say no charges have been filed currently.