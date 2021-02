article

Phoenix fire crews say one person has died following a fiery two-car crash on the eastbound Loop 202 freeway near 17th Avenue on Feb. 20.

When first responders arrived, they found that one of the cars was fully engulfed in flames. The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash blocked the freeway for a short time, but one of the right lanes has since reopened.

