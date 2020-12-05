One dead, three injured in multi-car crash in Phoenix

article

Three people were injured and one person died in a multi-car crash in Phoenix on the night of Saturday, Dec. 5, says the Phoenix Fire Department.

The crash happened at 63rd Avenue and Van Buren Street around 7 p.m.

The three people injured are men, all in their 20s. One of the men is in extremely critical condition. The unidentified deceased victim was a man, also in his 20s.

The cause of the crash wasn't released.