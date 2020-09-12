One person critically injured in motel shooting near I-17 and Northern

article

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was shot at a Super 8 Motel near the Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police are still working to find a suspect and motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

