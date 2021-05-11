Orange County residents battle over digital vaccination passports

A large crowd gathered in Santa Ana on Tuesday as Orange County officials heard arguments on both sides over digital vaccination passports.

Last month, Orange County officials reassured residents they would not issue any mandates regarding access to public or private places depending on a resident's vaccine status, but said they're working on a program to provide digital proof of inoculation if a vaccine recipient wishes to have it.

A majority of the OC Board of Supervisors said they favor pausing a plan to issue a digital QR code to show proof of vaccination from any county-run COVID-19 site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.