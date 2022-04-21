Expand / Collapse search
Orsolya Gaal case: Suspect arrested in New York mother's murder

By Luke Funk
Published 
Updated 8:21AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Police have arrested a suspect in the case of a Queens mother of two who was stabbed to death and then stuffed inside a duffel bag and dumped a few blocks from her Forest Hills home.

51-year-old Orsolya Gaal was reportedly stabbed nearly 60 times inside her home and then put into the bag and dragged several blocks. A trail of blood marked the path her body was taken.

The NYPD announced the arrest of David Bonola, 44, of Queens on Thursday morning.  He is charged with murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police planned to hold a news conference later in the morning to release more details in the case.  

A reward poster is on a pole in the Queens neighborhood where Orsolya Gaal was killed.

A security camera captured what appeared a person dragging the large bag with Gaal's body inside after the killing. A person walking their dog found the bag on Saturday morning on Metropolitan Avenue near the Jackie Robinson Parkway.

The medical examiner's office said Gaal died of "sharp-force injuries" to her neck and ruled her death a homicide.

Police have been at the family's million-dollar home for days as part of the investigation. They carried out a computer on Monday.

OV-2.jpg

The NYPD secures and investigates the scene of Orsolya Gaal's murder. (Fox News)

Neighbors said her husband Howard Klein and their older son were out of town over the weekend visiting colleges. Police questioned her other son as part of the investigation but he was not charged.

Klein told police that he received a threatening text from her phone after the killing, threatening the rest of his family.

FOX 5 News reported that Gaal had gone out with friends to see a show at Lincoln Center on Friday night and then spent some at a neighborhood bar called Forest Hills Station. Manager Gabriel Veras said Gaal, who was a regular, had a drink and some food by herself, chatted with staff, and then left alone at about 12:30 a.m.

Police believe she was killed a short time later in the basement of her home. 

Police say there were no signs of forced entry into her home. 

"She was a lovely lady, always very attentive to her family, her kids. Just an amazing person," neighbor Theodora Grafas told reporters. "She was really just wonderful."