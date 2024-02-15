Expand / Collapse search

PCSO identifies dead body found near Queen Valley

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office have identified the person whose remains were found in a desert area east of Queen Valley.

In a statement, investigators said the victim is 34-year-old Nicoleta Hamlett.

"Hamlett is known to frequent areas within Downtown Phoenix and Tempe," read a portion of the statement. "PCSO is working in close coordination with her family and is seeking the public's assistance for any information related to Hamlett's death or her last known whereabouts."

Nicoleta Hamlett (Photo Courtesy: Pinal County Sheriffs Office)

We first reported on the body discovery on Feb. 2. At the time, officials said the body was found during the late morning hours of Feb. 1.

Anyone with information in relation to this case should contact PCSO by calling 520-866-5111 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

(Earlier Report) Burned body found in remote desert area

Map of area where the body was found