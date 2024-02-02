Burned body found in remote desert area in Pinal County, sheriff says
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating after a burned body was found in a remote part of the desert east of the Valley.
Human remains that appeared to have burned were found just after 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 east of Queen Valley, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
"This investigation is only just beginning and we do not have any additional information at this time," PCSO said in a statement.
The victim has not been identified.
No further details were released.