Burned body found in remote desert area in Pinal County, sheriff says

Authorities are investigating after a burned body was found in a remote part of the desert east of the Valley.

Human remains that appeared to have burned were found just after 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 east of Queen Valley, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

"This investigation is only just beginning and we do not have any additional information at this time," PCSO said in a statement.

The victim has not been identified.

No further details were released.

Map of area where the body was found