PD: 14-year-old dead, 4 seriously injured after crash near 51st Ave. and Thunderbird

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Crews responded to a crash involving a dump truck that left a 14-year-old dead and five others in critical condition.

Phoenix Police say a dump truck and a car collided near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

"As you can see the force of the accident caused the vehicle the heavy dump truck to turn over on its side," said Lt. Mark Tovar with Phoenix Police.

Police say inside the car there were five occupants. Unfortunately, 14-year-old Ella Thomas died, and four other teens were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the dump received non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators don't believe impairment is a factor for either of the drivers. However, when it comes to this intersection related accident, they can't rule out if high speed or traffic lights played a role. The investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was shut down for hours as crews cleaned up.

Police remind all drivers to stay hyper-vigilant on the roadways.

"We caution all our drivers we caution all of our folks to be cognizant of pedestrian traffic or vehicle traffic because this is just a tragic day," said Lt. Tovar.