PD: Brother dead, sister critically injured in west Phoenix shooting

Police say a man is dead and his sister is in critical condition following a shooting at a west Phoenix home.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the home near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street on July 15 for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Michael Rhea, died at the hospital. Rhea's 18-year-old sister has life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.

