PD: Child dies after being pulled from Chandler pool

A 7-year-old girl died after being pulled from a pool at an apartment near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler.

According to Chandler Police, a resident of the apartment complex was walking by on May 19 when they noticed a small child was unresponsive in the pool. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the girl in the pool not breathing and transported her to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Investigators believe the child was at the fenced pool alone and "perhaps entered the pool area to play by an unknown means," police said on Thursday.

The child resided at the apartment complex with her family.

No identities have been released.

Foul play or child neglect has not been identified in this incident.

