PD: Driver veers off road near Lake Pleasant, sending 5 people to the hospital

Crime and Public Safety
PEORIA, Ariz. - Peoria Police say a group of people inside a car near Lake Pleasant drove off the road and landed on the car's roof Sunday night.

The incident happened near Castle Hot Springs Road and SR 74 on the evening of July 23.

The car was carrying five people – four adults and a child, Officer Kristopher Babros with Peoria Police said. No other cars were involved.

The victims were all taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren't detailed.

Investigators are looking into impairment being a factor in this crash.

No more information is available.

Photo from Peoria Police Department

