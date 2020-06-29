PD: Fatal crash closes intersection of 83rd Avenue, Thomas Road in Phoenix

article

Police are investigating a deadly crash that has shut down the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, the crash happened in the early-morning hours of June 29 when a car turning onto Thomas Road from 83rd Avenue hit another vehicle and flipped over.

The driver of the vehicle turning onto Thomas Road was killed in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say the intersection will be blocked for the investigation.