PD: Man arrested for trespassing linked to deadly shooting, cold-case sexual assault
PHOENIX - A homeless man arrested for trespassing at a vacant apartment has been linked to the shooting death of a man in Phoenix and a cold-case sexual assault.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a shooting near Glendale Avenue and Interstate 17 on December 13 and found 35-year-old Javon Hatcher suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hatcher was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Investigators say there was an altercation between Hatcher and another man, who's been identified as 44-year-old Rodney Vinson.
Vinson was also interviewed by cold-case detectives and police say he's been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at an apartment near 19th Avenue and Northern in 2001.
Rodney Vinson