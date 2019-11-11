PD: Man dead, woman injured in shooting at Mesa hotel

article

Mesa Police say one person has died and one person has been injured in a shooting at a hotel on Main Street.

Police were called to the Windemere Hotel near Main Street and Recker Road on Monday afternoon for reports of a woman shot in the legs.

Officers arrived to find the woman with a gunshot wound. She then led officers to a hotel room where a man was found dead.

Investigators are on the scene. No other information has been provided at this time.

Stay here for updates.