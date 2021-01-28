PD: Man sought after fiancée stabbed to death in Glendale

article

Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a woman died after being stabbed at a Glendale home.

According to Glendale police, officers responded to the home near 67th and Missouri Avenues on Jan. 21 and found 29-year-old Marissa Canedo-Gonzalez with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators say the victim was involved in an argument with her 31-year-old fiancé, Arnulfo Rivera-Jimenez, when the stabbing occurred. Witnesses reported to police that Rivera-Jiminez left the home after the stabbing.

Rivera-Jimenez was last seen in the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road driving a 2000 white Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck with an Arizona license plate APG2311.

(Glendale Police Department)

Rivera-Jimenez is 5'8' and weighs 200 pounds. Police believe he may have traveled to Mexico.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Glendale police at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

