15 hospitalized after unknown odor prompted warehouse evacuation: Goodyear FD

A warehouse in the West Valley was evacuated due to a HAZMAT situation involving a forklift.

The incident happened in an area near Yuma Road and 143rd Avenue. According to fire officials, a report of an unknown odor in the building prompted the evacuation.

"[Hazmat crews] discovered an overheated forklift battery. The battery has been removed from the building," a fire department spokesperson said.

In all, 30 people were assessed at the scene by first responders, and 15 were hospitalized in stable condition. The building has been ventilated, and employees have returned to the warehouse.

Area where the incident happened