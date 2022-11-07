PD: Man stabbed to death in El Mirage alley

Officials with the El Mirage Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing.

The incident, according to a brief statement, happened in a residential neighborhood north of the intersection of El Mirage Road and Thunderbird Road.

Investigators say officers responded to the scene at around 2:36 p.m. for what was originally reported as a dog bite call.

"Upon arrival, officers learned a victim had been stabbed multiple times," read a portion of the statement. "The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries."

A suspect is outstanding, according to officials. Anyone with information should call El Mirage Police.

